Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

