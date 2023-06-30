Czech National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

