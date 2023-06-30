Czech National Bank Acquires 1,127 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.