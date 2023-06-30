Czech National Bank Acquires 266 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE IPG opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

