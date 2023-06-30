Czech National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

