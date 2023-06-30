Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.