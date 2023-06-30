Czech National Bank Buys 115 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $103.60 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.