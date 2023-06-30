Czech National Bank Buys 167 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of RCL opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

