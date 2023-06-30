Czech National Bank Buys 187 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

INCY stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

