Czech National Bank Buys 251 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

