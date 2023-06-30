Czech National Bank Buys 76 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in F5 by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in F5 by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

