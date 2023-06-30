Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

EVRG stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

