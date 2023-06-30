Czech National Bank Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Czech National Bank raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

