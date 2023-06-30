Czech National Bank Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.