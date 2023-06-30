Czech National Bank Has $1.61 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,512 shares of company stock valued at $56,678,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $144.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

