Czech National Bank Has $1.65 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.83.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $339.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.13 and a 200 day moving average of $357.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

