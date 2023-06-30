Czech National Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

CF Industries stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.