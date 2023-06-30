Czech National Bank Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

TYL opened at $411.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average of $350.98. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

