Czech National Bank Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

