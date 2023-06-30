Czech National Bank Has $1.85 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.10 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

