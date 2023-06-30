Czech National Bank Has $1.97 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

