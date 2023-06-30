Czech National Bank Has $2.04 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventas Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.