Czech National Bank Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.07. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

