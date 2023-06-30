Czech National Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

