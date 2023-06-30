Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

