Czech National Bank Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

