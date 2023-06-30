Czech National Bank Purchases 198 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

