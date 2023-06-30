Czech National Bank Purchases 198 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

