Czech National Bank Purchases 43 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $294.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

