Czech National Bank Purchases 490 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,078,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

