Czech National Bank Purchases 626 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

