Czech National Bank Purchases 82 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Czech National Bank grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

