Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

K opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

