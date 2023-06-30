Czech National Bank Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

