Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

