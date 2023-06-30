Czech National Bank Sells 1,269 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SYF opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

