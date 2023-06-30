Czech National Bank Sells 257 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

