Czech National Bank Sells 401 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

