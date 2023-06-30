Czech National Bank Takes $1.69 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bunge by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after buying an additional 98,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Bunge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Bunge Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BG opened at $92.80 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.