Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,493 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.8 %

PWSC stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,047 shares of company stock worth $864,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

