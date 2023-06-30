Dakota Wealth Management Has $217,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 71,831 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

