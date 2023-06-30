Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EAC opened at $10.57 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

