Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,605 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $197.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

