Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

