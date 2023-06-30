Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

