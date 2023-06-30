DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.5 %

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of DTM opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

