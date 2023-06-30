Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires 4,047 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

