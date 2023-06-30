Edward T. Lee Sells 1,400 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $322.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.92. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

