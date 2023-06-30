Erik Hellum Sells 15,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $107,052.00.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 684,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 320,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

