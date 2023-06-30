Evercore ISI Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.56.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.30 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

